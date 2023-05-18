Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Sells $99,065.00 in Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total value of $99,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 2.1 %

HII stock opened at $200.68 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.51 and a twelve month high of $260.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.12 and a 200 day moving average of $219.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.98%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HII. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.86.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 23,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth $455,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Featured Articles

