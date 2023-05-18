Huntington National Bank Takes $32,000 Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AGR opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.44 and a 1-year high of $51.71.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Avangrid from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Avangrid Profile

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

