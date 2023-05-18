Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

NYSE:HUN opened at $25.42 on Thursday. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.32. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Huntsman will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 21,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,428,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,767 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 18.4% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,360,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

