ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on ICL Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ICL Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group Trading Up 1.3 %

ICL opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. ICL Group has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $11.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICL Group

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 35.99%. Equities research analysts predict that ICL Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 10,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in ICL Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ICL Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

About ICL Group

(Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.