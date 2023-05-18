IDT (NYSE:IDT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
IDT Stock Up 1.1 %
IDT stock opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.04. The stock has a market cap of $834.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.04. IDT has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $35.18.
In other IDT news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $37,587.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,089.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $37,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,089.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nadine Shea sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $43,778.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,969.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $193,422 in the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in IDT by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in IDT by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDT by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of IDT by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of IDT by 58.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.
IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.
