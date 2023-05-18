Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.21.

ITW opened at $229.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.53. The company has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $16,798,050,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

