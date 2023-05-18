ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Societe Generale lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.03.
ING Groep Stock Up 2.2 %
ING Groep stock opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.56. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $14.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.59.
About ING Groep
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
