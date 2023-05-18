ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Societe Generale lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.03.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Stock Up 2.2 %

ING Groep stock opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.56. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $14.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ING Groep

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 143.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.