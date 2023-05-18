Insider Buying: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Major Shareholder Purchases 802,236 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 802,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $46,224,838.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,509,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,244,789,035.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 993,494 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $58,079,659.24.

On Monday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,789,529 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,154,860.28.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,877,185 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.65 per share, for a total transaction of $110,096,900.25.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,518,001 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.70 per share, for a total transaction of $86,070,656.70.

On Monday, March 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,145,896 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.17 per share, for a total transaction of $186,142,666.32.

On Monday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52.

On Friday, March 3rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,363,088 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.85 per share, for a total transaction of $143,793,904.80.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Performance

NYSE BRK-B opened at $327.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.60.

