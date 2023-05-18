Insider Buying: Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Director Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.6 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $35.82 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,583 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,293 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

