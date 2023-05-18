Insider Buying: United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) Director Christopher R. Drahozal purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $122,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,750.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

United Fire Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.01. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $37.26.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $260.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.60 million. United Fire Group had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Fire Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is currently -125.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFCS. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 254.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 34.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on UFCS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of United Fire Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Fire Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

Featured Articles

