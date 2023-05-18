Insider Selling: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP Sells 58,238 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 58,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $890,459.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,227,456 shares in the company, valued at $18,767,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alphatec Stock Performance

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $15.26 on Thursday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 575.45% and a negative net margin of 39.28%. The company had revenue of $105.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 48.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

