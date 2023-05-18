Insider Selling: American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.53. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.