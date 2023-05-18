Insider Selling: American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
American Airlines Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.53. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.
