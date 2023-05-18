Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Insider Sells $1,095,500.00 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,095,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 798,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,485,363.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Victoria Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 7th, Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $873,889.47.

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $44.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.82, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $715.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.58 million. Analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APP shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $19.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,911,000 after buying an additional 1,115,232 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at $217,358,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,039,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,655,000 after purchasing an additional 390,451 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,920,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

