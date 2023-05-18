Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE CIEN opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average of $48.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $56.38.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5,220.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816,096 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 379.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,979,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,175 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,849,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

