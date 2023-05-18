Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CEO Sells $563,000.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,836,702 shares in the company, valued at $31,941,264.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 27th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $523,000.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $564,000.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $539,500.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $549,000.00.

NYSE COUR opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.79. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,742,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,914,000 after buying an additional 635,813 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coursera by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,235,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,557,000 after acquiring an additional 241,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coursera by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,893,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,412,000 after acquiring an additional 43,730 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coursera by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,618,000 after acquiring an additional 15,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.08.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

