Insider Selling: Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Insider Sells 246,506 Shares of Stock

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Rating) insider Michelle Prater sold 246,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$146.33 ($98.21), for a total transaction of A$36,070,976.47 ($24,208,709.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Eagers Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Eagers Automotive’s previous Final dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Eagers Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.80%.

Eagers Automotive Company Profile

Eagers Automotive Limited engages in the ownership and operation of motor vehicle and truck dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, and Property segments. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.

