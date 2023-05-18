Insider Selling: Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) CEO Sells $316,050.00 in Stock

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) CEO Scott Tarriff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $316,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,594,934 shares in the company, valued at $33,605,259.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Tarriff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 11th, Scott Tarriff sold 15,000 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $310,650.00.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.35. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $263.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $1.16. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

