Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells $1,004,770.00 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Alex Finkelstein sold 34,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $1,004,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,673,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $29.69 on Thursday. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $31.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average of $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -98.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Flywire had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flywire by 58.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire during the first quarter valued at about $5,082,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Flywire by 17.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 11,309 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Flywire by 438.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,456,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,132,000 after buying an additional 2,000,717 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Flywire by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,193,000 after buying an additional 38,731 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLYW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

