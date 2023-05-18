Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells $1,004,770.00 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Alex Finkelstein sold 34,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $1,004,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,673,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Flywire Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $29.69 on Thursday. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $31.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average of $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -98.97 and a beta of 1.15.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Flywire had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Flywire
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FLYW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.
Flywire Company Profile
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flywire (FLYW)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.