Insider Selling: Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) CEO Todd A. Becker sold 20,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $623,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 731,967 shares in the company, valued at $22,822,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Green Plains Price Performance

GPRE opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.72. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.33 and a 1 year high of $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.27.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.35 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. Analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Green Plains

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Green Plains by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.