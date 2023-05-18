Insider Selling: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) COO Sells $79,661.88 in Stock

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) COO David G. Hopkinson sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $79,661.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Madison Square Garden Sports Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE MSGS opened at $186.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.56. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $136.61 and a 1 year high of $209.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.26 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $60,500,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,578,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,054.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 218,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,061,000 after acquiring an additional 199,593 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,208,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 62.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 302,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,300 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.