Insider Selling: New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,814.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

New Jersey Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

NJR opened at $49.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.71. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $55.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.32 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.66%.

NJR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Institutional Trading of New Jersey Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,827,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,434,000 after purchasing an additional 18,463 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the third quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

Featured Stories

