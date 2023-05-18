Insider Selling: Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) SVP Sells 6,750 Shares of Stock

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total transaction of $582,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,923.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrea Loewen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Andrea Loewen sold 103 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $8,725.13.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Andrea Loewen sold 19,036 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total transaction of $1,588,173.48.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.5 %

RETA opened at $82.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.09. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $106.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

RETA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $197,231,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,502,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,512,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,509,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,342,000 after buying an additional 897,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,492,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,690,000 after buying an additional 472,726 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Further Reading

