Insider Selling: SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $107,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,662 shares in the company, valued at $250,383.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SL Green Realty Stock Up 7.6 %

SLG stock opened at $22.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($2.05). The business had revenue of $223.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.56 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.2708 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -145.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in SL Green Realty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SLG. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.19.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

