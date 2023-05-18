Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IBP. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.14.

Installed Building Products Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $114.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.69. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $125.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 57.73% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $686.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 21,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $2,614,379.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,524.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $80,336.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,682.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 21,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $2,614,379.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,524.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,023 shares of company stock valued at $13,943,688. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Installed Building Products by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Installed Building Products by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

