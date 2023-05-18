International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IFF. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.13.

IFF opened at $82.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $81.02 and a 12 month high of $135.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,592,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,869,566,000 after buying an additional 279,742 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.0% during the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,356,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,303,120,000 after purchasing an additional 247,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,689 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,191,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,176,000 after purchasing an additional 316,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

