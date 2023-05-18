Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Holdings Reduced by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KBWY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Get Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ KBWY opened at $16.67 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.87 million, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.147 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.