IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $460.59 million, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Institutional Trading of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 287,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 167,330 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 10.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $336,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 286.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 53,501 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $228,000. 17.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

See Also

