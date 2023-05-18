iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.07

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.07 and last traded at $55.04, with a volume of 19086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.77.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Tech ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,162,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,991,000 after acquiring an additional 378,008 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,650,000 after acquiring an additional 168,809 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,235,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,929,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,763 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

