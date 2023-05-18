iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYJ. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 77.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

BATS IYJ opened at $98.85 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.77.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

