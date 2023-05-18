J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) CFO John Kuhlow Sells 3,500 Shares

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.6 %

JBHT stock opened at $172.12 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $200.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.16 and a 200 day moving average of $179.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.67.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

