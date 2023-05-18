Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $925,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $148.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.20. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 43.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.40.

Insider Activity

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates



Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.



