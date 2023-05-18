James B. Pekarek Sells 35,000 Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) CFO James B. Pekarek sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $555,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,756.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Agiliti stock opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.86. Agiliti, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $22.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Agiliti had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Agiliti by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,231,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,400,000 after acquiring an additional 916,896 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agiliti by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,272,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,516,000 after purchasing an additional 415,672 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Agiliti by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,828,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,780,000 after purchasing an additional 108,107 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Agiliti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $704,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agiliti during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Agiliti, Inc engages in manufacturing, management, maintenance, and mobilization of mission-critical, regulated, reusable medical devices. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

