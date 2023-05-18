James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CLSA downgraded James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of JHX opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.40. James Hardie Industries has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $27.52.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $860.80 million for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 41.64% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that James Hardie Industries will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 110.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 351.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 880.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 150.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 29.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

