Jennison Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 668,441 Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 668,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Flagship Pioneering Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 60.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,117,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,411,000 after buying an additional 8,738,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 154.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,731,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,956,000 after buying an additional 2,267,176 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 24.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,442,000 after buying an additional 1,280,039 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 15.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,010,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,037,000 after buying an additional 1,096,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 449.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 638,779 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Seres Therapeutics

In related news, insider David S. Ege sold 7,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $36,527.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,822.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

MCRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,977.08% and a negative net margin of 3,509.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

