Jennison Associates LLC Buys 13,349 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,934,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,731,000 after acquiring an additional 837,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after purchasing an additional 596,516 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3,168.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 508,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,890,000 after buying an additional 492,650 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,616,000 after buying an additional 286,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,690,000 after buying an additional 266,428 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sonia Perez bought 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $100,009.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,459.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 8.3 %

HWC opened at $35.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.92. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45. The firm had revenue of $452.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.87 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

