Jennison Associates LLC Buys Shares of 23,977 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,098,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,447,056,000 after acquiring an additional 116,630 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,923,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,175,000 after acquiring an additional 51,032 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 7.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,251,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,986,000 after acquiring an additional 86,695 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,146,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,826,000 after acquiring an additional 27,534 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.46.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $330.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.42 and a 200-day moving average of $318.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.26%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Articles

