Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $8,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Nevro by 63.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Nevro by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Nevro by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 250,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nevro by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 43.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on NVRO shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Nevro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nevro in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Nevro Price Performance

NVRO opened at $27.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 5.63. Nevro Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.59.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.35 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Nevro Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

