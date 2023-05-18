Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APLE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 744,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after purchasing an additional 403,300 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 284,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 142,176 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,907,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,879,000 after purchasing an additional 118,800 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,724,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,240,000 after buying an additional 42,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.4% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,331,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,776,000 after purchasing an additional 98,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

APLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.13. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $18.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.14%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 568,109 shares in the company, valued at $8,805,689.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,648 shares of company stock valued at $171,979. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

