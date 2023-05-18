Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,785 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,374 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in First BanCorp. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 116,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on FBP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

First BanCorp. stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.12.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $274.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

Insider Activity at First BanCorp.

In other news, Director John A. Heffern acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $34,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,630.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

