Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Option Care Health by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 4.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at about $2,258,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 39.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Option Care Health news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $193,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,716.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.08.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

