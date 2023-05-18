Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RES. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of RPC by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 95,260 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPC by 12.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPC Price Performance

Shares of RPC stock opened at $7.13 on Thursday. RPC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.67.

RPC Announces Dividend

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). RPC had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The company had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

RPC announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RES shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on RPC from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of RPC from $8.50 to $8.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPC in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

