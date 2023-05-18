Jennison Associates LLC Has $2.02 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 286.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,492 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 540,473 shares of company stock valued at $33,992,699 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $273.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.