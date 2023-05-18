Jennison Associates LLC Has $2.49 Million Stake in SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,209,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,193 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.91% of SOPHiA GENETICS worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,187,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 896,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 36,310 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 181,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 17,579 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 53,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOPH opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $5.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOPHiA GENETICS ( NASDAQ:SOPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 161.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SOPHiA GENETICS SA will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SOPHiA GENETICS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

About SOPHiA GENETICS



SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

