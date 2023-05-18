Jennison Associates LLC Has $5.46 Million Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 549,894 shares in the company, valued at $13,153,464.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Susan D. Nickey acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,637.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $49,921.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 549,894 shares in the company, valued at $13,153,464.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,087 shares of company stock worth $170,101. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $25.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a current ratio of 18.35. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $46.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.96, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 752.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HASI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

