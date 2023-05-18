Jennison Associates LLC Has $7.31 Million Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,936 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $7,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Nutrien by 43.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,173,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080,975 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $521,017,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Nutrien by 470.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,916,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 79.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,030 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Nutrien by 10.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,192,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,224,000 after acquiring an additional 502,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NTR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Nutrien from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.18.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR opened at $61.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $58.75 and a 1 year high of $104.65.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.