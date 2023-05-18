Jennison Associates LLC Has $9.04 Million Stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,338,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,917 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.06% of Open Lending worth $9,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Open Lending by 4,634.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Open Lending by 801.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 51.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LPRO shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Open Lending from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Open Lending from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James cut Open Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Open Lending from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.77. Open Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 16.24, a current ratio of 16.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.19 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 33.36%. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

