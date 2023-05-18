Jennison Associates LLC Increases Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOO stock opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.91. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $461.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.83 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. Steven Madden’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOO shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

