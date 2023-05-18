Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 1,035.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,645 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $216.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.61. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $182.38 and a twelve month high of $283.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Activity

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $1,286,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,459.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total transaction of $80,338.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,186.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $1,286,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,459.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,379 shares of company stock valued at $47,593,837 in the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.82.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.