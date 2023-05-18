Jennison Associates LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 45.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 446,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,026,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Murphy Oil by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average of $40.91. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $841.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.23 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 30.08%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

