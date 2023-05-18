Jennison Associates LLC Invests $1.39 Million in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,386 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,422,088 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $280,260,000 after purchasing an additional 34,163 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,354,276 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $272,413,000 after purchasing an additional 124,041 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $186,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,581,951 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $193,283,000 after purchasing an additional 104,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EA. Bank of America lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.63.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $124.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,766 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

